Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Netflix by 17.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,241.47 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,087.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $989.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $528.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,390 shares of company stock worth $170,509,439. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

