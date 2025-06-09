WFA Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $407.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.70 and its 200 day moving average is $389.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

