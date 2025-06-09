CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $5.81 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 349,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $103,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $302.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day moving average is $289.07. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.