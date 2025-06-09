Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

