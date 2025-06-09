Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.