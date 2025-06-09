Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $276.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.53. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.