Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 516 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $201,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103,423 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 191,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.