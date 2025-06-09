Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 516 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $201,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103,423 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 191,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
