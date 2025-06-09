QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $149.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

