Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 241,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1%

AMGN opened at $290.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.39. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

