Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $39.48 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

