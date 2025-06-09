Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires 575 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

