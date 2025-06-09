Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IWB opened at $329.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

