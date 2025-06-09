Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 53 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $550.66 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

