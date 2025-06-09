Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.