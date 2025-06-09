Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,121 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

