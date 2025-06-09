Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 444 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

