20,832 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 35.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8,580.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.56.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

