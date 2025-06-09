Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Etoro Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

ETOR opened at $68.70 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

