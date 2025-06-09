Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $56,968,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 13,673.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $2,167,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,653.40. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

