Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 17,915 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Gentherm by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $27.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $834.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO William T. Presley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

