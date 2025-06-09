Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Iradimed worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iradimed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD opened at $60.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.92. Iradimed Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday, February 14th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

