Contrasting Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian and Couchbase are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Couchbase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Appian and Couchbase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 1 5 2 0 2.13 Couchbase 1 2 14 0 2.76

Risk and Volatility

Appian currently has a consensus price target of $36.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Couchbase has a consensus price target of $21.65, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. Given Appian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than Couchbase.

Appian has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Appian and Couchbase”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $633.61 million 3.77 -$92.26 million ($0.83) -38.80 Couchbase $214.66 million 4.92 -$80.18 million ($1.37) -14.27

Couchbase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Couchbase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -14.95% -532.05% -10.88% Couchbase -39.31% -57.22% -30.94%

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

