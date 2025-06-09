Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,057 shares of company stock valued at $517,733. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE NOC opened at $489.55 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.04 and its 200 day moving average is $482.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

