Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 206,546 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,546 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

