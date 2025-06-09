Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILZ stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.