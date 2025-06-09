Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,563,000 after acquiring an additional 314,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.65 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

