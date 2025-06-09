Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian National Railway, Norfolk Southern, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture and distribute agricultural fertilizers, such as nitrogen, phosphate, and potash products. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to the agricultural inputs sector and benefit from global crop-production trends. Performance of fertilizer stocks often correlates with crop prices, planting seasons and regulatory developments affecting fertilizer usage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,511. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.22.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 16,163,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,960. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $250.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.61. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,710,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

