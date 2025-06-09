Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE DNG opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

