Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.79 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.