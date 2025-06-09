78,046 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 78,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 214,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE KEY opened at $16.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

