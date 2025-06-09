Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 120,741 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 338.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,741 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

