Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,651 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

