First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

