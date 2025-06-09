Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

