Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Up 71.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) rose 71.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,546 ($48.00) and last traded at GBX 3,488 ($47.21). Approximately 5,037,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 1,170,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.04) to GBX 3,000 ($40.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS

Spectris Trading Up 71.1%

Insider Activity at Spectris

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,035.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,439.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($34.27), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($303,236.82). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,085 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($105,576.41). Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.