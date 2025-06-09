Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Up 71.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) rose 71.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,546 ($48.00) and last traded at GBX 3,488 ($47.21). Approximately 5,037,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 1,170,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.59).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.04) to GBX 3,000 ($40.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS
Spectris Trading Up 71.1%
Insider Activity at Spectris
In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($34.27), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($303,236.82). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,085 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($105,576.41). Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
About Spectris
The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.
Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.
Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.
Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.
This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Want AI Exposure? These 3 ETFs Offer Different Angles
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.