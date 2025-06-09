Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,356,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after buying an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

