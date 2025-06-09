Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 637 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,448 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on DFIN
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5%
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Donnelley Financial Solutions
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Lululemon’s 18% Selloff Overdone? Analysts Say Yes
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Want AI Exposure? These 3 ETFs Offer Different Angles
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.