Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 637 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,448 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,495.44. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

