Truefg LLC Has $49.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truefg LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,003 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $49,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $40.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.