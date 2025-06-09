Regatta Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at $30,829,438.50. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,271 shares of company stock worth $5,233,048. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $255.36 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.