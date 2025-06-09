Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) is Truefg LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 5.3% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.