Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 1,197,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 655,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,305,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,832,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 574,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 177,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

