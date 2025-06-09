Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 718 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 300,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 292,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,151,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HealthStream by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 71,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4,108.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.53 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

