Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $6,382,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 354,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $171.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

