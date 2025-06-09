Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.16 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of F.N.B. worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.