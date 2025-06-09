BCS Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

