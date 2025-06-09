Courier Capital LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 674.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 273,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 238,081 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 54,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

