International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $133.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.