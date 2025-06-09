MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Trimmed by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

