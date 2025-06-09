Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.32% of UFP Technologies worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

UFP Technologies stock opened at $237.46 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

