Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Boosted by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for about 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.3%

Dorman Products stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

